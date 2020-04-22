Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $139.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

NYSE DRI opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.00. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.