Datacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $14,108.22 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $14,108.22 and $4.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004126 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001319 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000490 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

