Delphy Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Delphy has a total market cap of $443,175.45 and approximately $281.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Delphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.02699530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00220389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

