Deutsche Bank Trims Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Target Price to $225.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.04.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $216.52. 1,274,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,565. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $154.52 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.10. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,231,000 after buying an additional 121,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after purchasing an additional 443,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,672,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,106,000 after purchasing an additional 152,377 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,003,000 after purchasing an additional 682,490 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,638,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

