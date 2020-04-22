DigitalBits Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.53 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and $675,389.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.01123941 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047890 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00220522 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000682 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,616,778 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

