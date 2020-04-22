Digix Gold Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,652.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $16,652.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for about $54.24 or 0.00757701 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.02699530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00220389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 120,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,118 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

