DigixDAO Market Capitalization Tops $71.26 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $71.26 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $35.63 or 0.00496497 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Binance, AirSwap and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.02709438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00219562 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00033024 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00051901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000791 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, Livecoin, Binance, Radar Relay, Liqui, AirSwap, IDEX, HitBTC, Bitbns, Huobi, Bancor Network, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

