Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) PT Lowered to $20.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cfra from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

DDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Shares of DDS traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. 709,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,089. The company has a market cap of $609.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $61.57. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.61). Dillard’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 62,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,302,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

