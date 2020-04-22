Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,638 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 599.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 66,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,403,000 after purchasing an additional 158,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

