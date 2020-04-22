DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after acquiring an additional 149,487 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 229,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 78,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMTD shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

