DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $70.45.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The firm had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.