DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 5,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 644.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Okta by 556.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $148.41 on Wednesday. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $154.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.37.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $599,925.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,985.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,608 shares of company stock valued at $27,167,140. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

