DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,547,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,292,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,722,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,804,000 after purchasing an additional 411,558 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,777,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 891,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,848,000 after purchasing an additional 218,676 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 560.94 and a beta of 1.25. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,526,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $178,634.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,008.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,693 shares of company stock worth $2,511,654. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

