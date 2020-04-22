DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Nasdaq by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $104.45. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

