DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 55,324 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ally Financial by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.