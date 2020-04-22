DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,360,000 after buying an additional 119,542 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,433,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,471,000.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

FRC stock opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $106.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

