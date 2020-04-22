DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.39 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 487,917 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PulteGroup by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 155,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 45,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

