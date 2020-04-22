DNB Asset Management AS Invests $1.14 Million in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Separately, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen downgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

NYSE HWM opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

