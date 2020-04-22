DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $137.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $146.56.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

