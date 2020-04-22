DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Godaddy by 34.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Finally, Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,520,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Godaddy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Godaddy from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,215,927.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,428.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,069,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,842 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,010 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.