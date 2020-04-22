DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,547 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,748,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,484 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 688.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,908,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,387,000.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

The Western Union stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

