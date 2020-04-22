DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,719,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after buying an additional 1,793,003 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 237.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after buying an additional 817,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ONEOK by 606.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 567,426 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Edward Jones upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

In related news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.