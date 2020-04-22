DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,113,172 Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,113,172 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.32% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,196,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,583,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,038,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth about $17,199,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.66. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director John F. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,868 shares in the company, valued at $407,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 30,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

