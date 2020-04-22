DNB Asset Management AS Sells 11,220 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $379,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,605.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

