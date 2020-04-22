DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,571 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average is $116.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,947 shares of company stock worth $2,885,820 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

