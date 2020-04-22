DNB Asset Management AS Sells 15,824 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,824 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

