DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,987 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,417,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,547,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,814 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,602,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,973,000 after buying an additional 974,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

