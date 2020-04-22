DNB Asset Management AS Sells 4,700 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 246,272 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.77.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $99.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average is $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

