Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $163.86 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $250.30 million and $163.86 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Graviex, Robinhood and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00587442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007382 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 289.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 124,261,150,400 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Tripe Dice Exchange, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Coinsquare, BTC Trade UA, BitFlip, Exmo, Bitsane, Exrates, Crex24, Bit-Z, Cryptomate, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, Graviex, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Bits Blockchain, C-CEX, QBTC, Sistemkoin, BtcTrade.im, CoinExchange, Robinhood, Upbit, cfinex, Poloniex, Indodax, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Koineks, Instant Bitex, Bleutrade, Stocks.Exchange, FreiExchange, Tidex, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bitbns, YoBit, SouthXchange, ZB.COM, C-Patex, Coindeal, Livecoin, BiteBTC, CoinEx, Kraken, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Trade Satoshi, BCEX, Novaexchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.