Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Acquires $153,300.00 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 2,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,720.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,840.00.

Dorchester Minerals stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,838. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 66.96%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter.

DMLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 325,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 185,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 394,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

