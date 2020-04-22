DREP (DREP) Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One DREP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DREP has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $472,651.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.02698531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00220668 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00059130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

