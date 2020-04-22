Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.15. 3,042,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,312. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

