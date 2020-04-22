DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (DWS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR: DWS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/16/2020 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA was given a new €27.10 ($31.51) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA was given a new €26.30 ($30.58) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA was given a new €25.50 ($29.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

ETR:DWS traded up €1.00 ($1.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €24.20 ($28.14). The stock had a trading volume of 74,986 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 10.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.01. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12-month low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a 12-month high of €39.99 ($46.50). The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

