Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Eaton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Eaton has a dividend payout ratio of 68.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eaton to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

ETN stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.91. The stock had a trading volume of 131,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,249. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.30. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

