Edge (DADI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.50 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, Edge has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Edge has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $1,906.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, OKEx and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00053939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.18 or 0.04617828 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00066235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014039 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010185 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, KuCoin, OKEx, Gate.io, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

