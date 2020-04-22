Elastos (ELA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.93 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00017120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinEgg, BCEX and Huobi. Elastos has a total market cap of $22.51 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.38 or 0.02709115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00220277 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00059213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,133,629 coins and its circulating supply is 18,417,952 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, LBank, Bit-Z, Huobi and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

