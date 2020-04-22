Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0644 on Major Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $5,941.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange and xBTCe.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039390 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,464,727 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Upbit, Crex24, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC and xBTCe. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

