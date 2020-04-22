Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EMR. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

EMR stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.11. 3,726,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

