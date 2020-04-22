Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.