Energi (NRG) Price Hits $2.42

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00034009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Energi has a market cap of $68.70 million and approximately $933,288.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.02698531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00220668 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00059130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 28,339,281 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

