Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Raised by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 792.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 290,550 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.2% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 33.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 96.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 31,419 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.28. 7,692,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,998,921. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

