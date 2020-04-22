Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of Entravision Communication worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Entravision Communication during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Entravision Communication by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:EVC opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Entravision Communication has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $130.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $70.84 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez acquired 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

