Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 22nd (ABF, ANTO, BA, BEZ, CEY, EZJ, GBG, GFS, HOC, IAG)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 22nd:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,345 ($30.85) to GBX 2,425 ($31.90). HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 660 ($8.68). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 759 ($9.98) to GBX 607 ($7.98). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 455 ($5.99). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 148 ($1.95). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 743 ($9.77). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

G4S (LON:GFS) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 85 ($1.12). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 601 ($7.91) to GBX 415 ($5.46). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 395 ($5.20). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 311 ($4.09) to GBX 285 ($3.75). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 138 ($1.82) to GBX 107 ($1.41). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 700 ($9.21). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 683 ($8.98) to GBX 573 ($7.54). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 90 ($1.18). Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 280 ($3.68). HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,840 ($24.20) to GBX 1,770 ($23.28). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 950 ($12.50). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

