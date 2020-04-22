Era Swap Price Hits $0.0379 on Top Exchanges (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Era Swap has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar. One Era Swap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges. Era Swap has a market cap of $744,941.74 and approximately $720,883.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.69 or 0.04590841 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00067142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00038071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014058 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010282 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Era Swap Token Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,307,190,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,670,064 tokens. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life.

Era Swap Token Trading

Era Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.