EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

EXAS stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 772,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,123. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.63 and a beta of 1.76. EXACT Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $123.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.24.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $1,541,767.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,815,562.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

