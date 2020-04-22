Exosis (EXO) Price Reaches $0.0970 on Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Exosis has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0970 or 0.00001358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $36,028.87 and approximately $4,851.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,137.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.01 or 0.02563891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.03271432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00589447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00800530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00076017 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026879 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00632686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 536,618 coins and its circulating supply is 371,618 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

