Exxon Mobil Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

