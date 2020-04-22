FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its target price cut by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. 2,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,356. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.47. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.