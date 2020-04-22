Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,127 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Nice worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Nice by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Nice during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Nice by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

NICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nice to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.42.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $160.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nice Ltd has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $183.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.