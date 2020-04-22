Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $207.34 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $539.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

